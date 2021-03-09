CONCRETE — A boil water advisory issued for parts of the town of Concrete following a water system malfunction Feb. 26-27 has been lifted.
Concrete Mayor Jason Miller, who also owns the Concrete Herald, announced Saturday on the newspaper's Facebook page that the advisory was being lifted following the testing of water samples.
The town received notice Saturday that it could lift the advisory. Residents are being notified by mail.
The town's water supply comes from an underground spring on Burpee Hill north of Main Street. On Feb. 26, multiple valves in the water system failed, causing a water pressure failure and leaving much of the town without water.
When the valves were replaced and water pressure was restored, some residents reported a cloudy appearance to the water and the state Department of Health required a boil water advisory until water samples could be tested for possible contamination.
Four samples collected March 2 at different locations in town tested negative for bacteria including fecal coliform and E. coli, according to records provided to the Skagit Valley Herald.
