CONCRETE — The Concrete Youth Sports Association has slowly been improving the local sports scene by getting new equipment, and now is looking at adding soccer to the list of available sports.
Association President Joe Frank said the area has a higher than average poverty level, so the association was formed as a nonprofit to keep registration fees low.
The association has slowly been buying new equipment for the six sports it offers, thanks to donations from the community.
“We have a great support system up here,” Frank said. “It’s been overwhelming the amount of support we’ve received.”
However, the group has struggled to find coaches, umpires and referees.
The hope of the association is that more local youth will get involved in sports.
“Our high school sports are severely suffering,” Frank said. “It promotes a healthy lifestyle, but it also helps with academics.”
Students who play on school teams must have passing grades and strong attendance.
Registration has increased for all sports in the Concrete Youth Sports Association.
Last year, about 104 kids registered for baseball. This year, more than 140 registered, Frank said.
Volleyball coach and association Vice President Violet League said the number of kids who joined the volleyball teams this year doubled from last year, and the kids are improving every day. The goal is to get the skill level up so the teams can be competitive.
“There’s been so much growth already,” League said. “It is super rewarding just from that.”
Frank said he has received many requests to add soccer to the list of available sports.
“I want to support what the community wants,” he said.
In June and July, the group is going to hold a soccer camp for those ages 4-7 to gauge the interest level.
The soccer camp will be held June 13 through July 6. To register, visit concreteysa.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.