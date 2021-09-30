Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Some Skagit County residents may see their representation in the U.S. House of Representatives change, based on draft redistricting maps released Tuesday.
Three of the four drafts presented by the Washington State Redistricting Commission propose changes to district borders that would impact who represents Skagit County in Washington, D.C.
Maps from both Democratic members of the commission — April Sims and Brady Piñero Walkinshaw — place the county entirely in Congressional District 2, which is represented by Rep. Rick Larsen.
A map from Republican commissioner Joe Fain, includes an expansion of District 8 into the county. In his proposal, District 2 would include everything roughly west of Birdsview, and everyone east of Birdsview would be in District 8.
The draft map from Republican Paul Graves largely sticks to the status quo, but move Mount Vernon and Burlington to District 2, and Sedro-Woolley to District 1.
The commission is made up of five members — two each selected by Democrats and Republicans in the state Legislature and one nonvoting, nonpartisan member. Only the partisan members submit draft maps.
Parts of Skagit County are currently within Congressional Districts 1 and 2.
