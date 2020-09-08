Construction has been delayed on a county-owned mental health evaluation and treatment center, according to county spokesperson Laura Han.
Han cited “logistical reasons,” and said she couldn’t get into more detail.
Work had been set to begin Sept. 21. Han said this delay will likely push back the start date by two or three weeks.
When completed, the $10 million Skagit Regional Stabilization Campus, on Highway 20 in Sedro-Woolley, will serve as a place for those in mental health crisis to get short-term, acute treatment.
The 16-bed campus will replace a similar facility now open at the Sedro-Woolley Innovation for Tomorrow (SWIFT) Center complex — the former Northern State Hospital property.
