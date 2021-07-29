The Skagit County Board of Commissioners has accepted a bid for construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads.
County Project Manager Sonny Andrew said once the contract is finalized, the county commissioners will have to give final approval.
Andrew expects construction to start in mid-August.
The project is expected to take roughly four months, but that timeframe could easily shrink if the county decides to close the intersection for the duration of the project, he said.
Blaine-based contractor Colacurcio Brothers submitted the winning $1.2 million bid, which was accepted by the commissioners Monday.
The intersection, near Bay View, is a meeting of two narrow roads with 50 mph speed limits. Josh Wilson, the east-west road, has stop signs, but Farm to Market does not.
Northbound traffic on Farm to Market has a dedicated right-turn lane.
In asking for safety improvements, Bay View-area residents said trucks using the turn lane block the vision of drivers heading west on Josh Wilson Road.
This contributed to a number of serious vehicle collisions, including the January 2018 death of Karen Wolf that spurred residents to demand change.
