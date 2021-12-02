Construction of Bayview roundabout delayed By BRANDON STONE @Brandon_SVH Brandon Stone Author email Dec 2, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Skagit County Board of Commissioners heard in April about a roundabout that will be built at the intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads. Screenshot Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A mistake in the design of a new $1.2 million roundabout near Bay View has pushed completion of the project deeper into 2022. Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said the roundabout at the intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads is on track to be completed in the spring or summer.A design consultant used incorrect topographic data, and addressing the mistake required the project's stormwater management to be redesigned, Han said in an email. The consultant noticed and reported the mistake to the county and is fixing it at the consultant's expense, according to Han. Weather has also contributed to a delay in construction work, as have issues with relocating utilities, she said. Construction was halted and the intersection reopened Nov. 10. Work will resume in 2022 once weather permits. The intersection is a meeting of two narrow roads with 50 mph speed limits. Josh Wilson, the east-west road, has stop signs, but Farm to Market does not.Northbound traffic on Farm to Market has a dedicated right-turn lane.In asking for safety improvements, Bay View-area residents said trucks using the turn lane block the vision of drivers heading west on Josh Wilson Road.This has contributed to serious vehicle collisions, including the January 2018 death of Karen Wolf that spurred residents to demand change. — Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH More from this section Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters Posted: 11 a.m. Wednesday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes boys' basketball team hits the court Posted: 9:12 a.m. Locals run and raise funds at New York City Marathon Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Minor flooding still a possibility Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Convicted murderer in jail after violating parole Posted: Dec. 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bayview Roundabout Josh Wilson Road Farm To Market Road Delay Design Mistake Skagit County Laura Han Consultant Highway Transports Construction Farm Brandon Stone Author email Follow Brandon Stone Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Forecast: Second round of major Skagit River flooding ahead Island Hospital CEO steps down Skagit River flood predictions downgraded Clear Lake man found dead in floodwaters Feds: Dams helped prevent more severe Skagit River flooding Tweets by goskagit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.