The Skagit County Board of Commissioners heard in April about a roundabout that will be built at the intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads.

A mistake in the design of a new $1.2 million roundabout near Bay View has pushed completion of the project deeper into 2022. 

Skagit County spokesperson Laura Han said the roundabout at the intersection of Josh Wilson and Farm to Market roads is on track to be completed in the spring or summer.

A design consultant used incorrect topographic data, and addressing the mistake required the project's stormwater management to be redesigned, Han said in an email. 

The consultant noticed and reported the mistake to the county and is fixing it at the consultant's expense, according to Han. 

Weather has also contributed to a delay in construction work, as have issues with relocating utilities, she said. 

Construction was halted and the intersection reopened Nov. 10. Work will resume in 2022 once weather permits. 

The intersection is a meeting of two narrow roads with 50 mph speed limits. Josh Wilson, the east-west road, has stop signs, but Farm to Market does not.

Northbound traffic on Farm to Market has a dedicated right-turn lane.

In asking for safety improvements, Bay View-area residents said trucks using the turn lane block the vision of drivers heading west on Josh Wilson Road.

This has contributed to serious vehicle collisions, including the January 2018 death of Karen Wolf that spurred residents to demand change.

