SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A project that will improve traffic flow through the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 9 is scheduled to begin Monday.

The $2.7 million project will include upgrading traffic signal systems, adding dedicated turn lanes, and making curb and sidewalk revisions at each of the four corners of the intersection.

“The contractor has 45 days to finish the project once it’s started,” Sedro-Woolley Director of Public Works Mark Freiberger said. “I expect completion by the end of August.”

Project funding is through a federal grant received through the Skagit Council of Governments.

The work will require shoulder closures as well as lane shifts. Flaggers will be on hand to direct traffic.

The work is being done while school is out as well as predominately at night.

Work will generally be confined to one quadrant of the intersection at a time.

On Monday, work will start at the southeast corner and on June 29 on the southwest corner.

