MOUNT VERNON — Construction is set to start Monday on a long-awaited 70-unit homeless housing project in Mount Vernon.
Martha's Place will be a first of its kind for Skagit County. Called permanent supportive housing, this model offers no-strings-attached housing to the homeless combined with social services and 24/7 onsite management.
When completed — expected in February 2023 — Martha's Place will be owned by the county and operated by Catholic Housing Services.
"We are just so incredibly excited," said Shelley Kjos, the county's housing resource coordinator. "It's an enormous milestone for the whole community."
Property at 1925 E. College Way — next to Hawthorne Funeral Home & Memorial Park — was purchased in May 2020 for the project.
Kjos said the housing project will offer residents stability and assistance first, before helping them address any mental health or substance use issues.
Permanent supportive housing is designed to reduce the strain on emergency services by taking those who require frequent assistance off the street. Between the cost of emergency medical services, law enforcement response and jail resources, it's cheaper to pay to house this group of the homeless.
Project costs are estimated at $22 million, with about $18.7 million coming from state grants and tax credits and $3.4 million from the county.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she and other county leaders have been pushing for this project since they saw an example of permanent supportive housing in Bellingham in 2016.
Five years later, this resource is still desperately needed, she said.
Janicki said complicated, overlapping sources of government funding needed to get a project such as this off the ground is what contributed to the five years it took to get to this point.
“It’s simply assembling all those layers of federal funding that takes so long,” she said.
Martha's Place will also expand the continuum of homeless services available in Skagit County, she said. For instance, this will give those staying in the Skagit First Step Center homeless shelter in Burlington a more permanent place to live.
The city of Mount Vernon has committed to spend $64,000 a year to help with operations, according to Mayor Jill Boudreau.
