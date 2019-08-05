CONWAY — The Conway School Board has approved a balanced budget for the school district for the 2019-2020 school year.
The district is expecting about $7.2 million in both revenues and expenditures, said Business Manager Jennifer Larson.
The district expects to end the school year with about $1 million in reserves — an increase over the previous year.
The board approved the budget at its July 22 meeting.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.