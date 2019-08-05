Education news shutterstock
CONWAY — The Conway School Board has approved a balanced budget for the school district for the 2019-2020 school year.

The district is expecting about $7.2 million in both revenues and expenditures, said Business Manager Jennifer Larson.

The district expects to end the school year with about $1 million in reserves — an increase over the previous year.

The board approved the budget at its July 22 meeting.

