CONWAY — The Conway School Board approved Monday night the school district’s budget for the 2020-2021 school year.
The district is expecting its revenue and expenditures to each be about $7.3 million.
“We’ve always been conservative with our budgeting,” Superintendent Jeff Cravy said.
Unlike last year, the district will not have to make cuts, Cravy said.
Instead, this year’s budget will allow the district to increase to full time the school nurse’s hours, a position that was previously split between the Conway and La Conner districts, Cravy said.
Increasing the hours for that position will be especially important this year as the district, like others throughout the country, struggle with what the school year will look like in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In that same vein, while it did not set aside money specifically for costs incurred to reopen school in the fall, the district has enough money in its reserves for COVID-19 related expenditures, Cravy said.
“We obviously have the unknowns, which would be all of our costs associated with COVID,” he said. “We just don’t know what costs we’re going to incur.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.