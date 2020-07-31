CONWAY — The Conway School District plans to bring only its younger students on campus at the start of the upcoming school year.
In a letter sent Friday to parents, the district announced its plan to bring kindergartners and first graders on campus two days a week.
Those in grades 2 through 8 will take part in online learning, though some on-campus services will be available to those students based on need.
"Although we are confident that we can separate students into smaller groups and maintain the physical distancing, we did not feel that with the current rate of spread that we would not put your children, families, and our staff at risk," said the letter stating the district's plans in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school district's plan was put together by a team of parents, staff, community members and health professionals, according to the letter. The team last met Thursday.
Over the course of the summer, the team revised its plan from full in-person learning to a phased reopening with some in-person learning. The changes were brought about by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Skagit County, according to the letter.
Once school starts, the district plans to monitor its on-campus and off-campus learning and make changes as needed. That includes possibly bringing another grade on campus or decreasing the number of days students are on campus.
The entire plan will be reviewed in early November. At that time, the district will determine when to bring more students on campus, according to the letter.
The district's online learning model, which it calls Continuous Learning 2.0, includes improvements over what it offered in the spring, and adds requirements of the state Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to the letter.
"Finally, we want to acknowledge that this system of learning is not ideal, we would prefer to be in person with your students every day," said the letter. "Our plan is to make it high quality and engaging, but it’s not a replacement for in-person learning."
The district said it will release specifics about its online model the week of Aug. 10, and plans a number of activities the first week of school to get students and their parents familiar with the approach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.