CONWAY — The Conway School District is asking voters in the Feb. 11 special election to approve two levy proposals that will keep the district operating at its current level.
The district is asking voters to approve both a two-year, $2.24 million replacement educational programs and operations (EPO) levy, and a two-year, $160,000 replacement technology and capital projects levy.
“This keeps us from dipping into our reserves,” Superintendent Jeff Cravy said.
If the EPO levy is approved, property owners in the district would pay $1.60 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2021 and $1.65 per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2022, according to district numbers.
EPO levies pay for everything outside what the state pays for in “basic education,” including extracurricular activities.
It would allow the district to maintain its current staffing levels, professional development and costs related to having to pay other districts for accepting Conway students in their high schools because Conway does not have a high school.
The EPO levy is well below the statewide levy lid of $2.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
“The board was really clear that we’re only asking for money that is really needed,” Cravy said.
For the technology and capital projects levy, property owners in the district would pay an additional 13 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2021 and 11 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value in 2022.
“I feel comfortable with the $80,000 (per year),” Cravy said.
The technology levy helps the district keep up-to-date with its purchasing of Google Chromebooks for its students, Cravy said. Third-grade students receive Chromebooks they keep with them through their eighth-grade year, and possibly longer.
Including the district’s 2013 bond and the state education tax rate, property owners in the district will pay a total $5.50 per $1,000 in assessed property value, according to district numbers.
The new levy costs will equate to a 10-cent increase over the previous levies, but the overall taxes paid to education will be lower than in most previous years, Cravy said.
At its peak in 2014, property owners were paying $8.17 per $1,000 in assessed property value.
