CONWAY — Last school year, seventh- and eighth-grade students in the Conway School District could choose from five elective classes.
This school year, those opportunities have more than doubled.
“School can be so much fun,” Conway School Principal Tim Dickinson said.” School is supposed to be fun.”
Despite budget cuts and limited resources, the K-8 school district this year has used what it calls “creative scheduling” to increase elective offerings to its middle school-age students.
“In small school districts, it can be difficult to give kids options for classes,” Superintendent Jeff Cravy said. “I love the fact that we can use the same number of staff, but get creative in the way we offer classes so they have more options.”
This year, the school has moved to a “block” schedule, where students alternate between five-period “blue” and “gold” days, instead of attending the same classes every day as they had before, Dickinson said.
“It creates other opportunities for classes that weren’t typically offered,” he said.
The schedule is similar to those of Sedro-Woolley, Burlington-Edison and Mount Vernon high schools. Many Conway students go to Mount Vernon High School after completing the eighth grade.
“It’s important for students to have options in their education,” Cravy said. “Especially so in the middle school years when they are starting to prepare for high school and beyond. This option gives them a chance to dive into areas of more interest, which in turn helps them have a more positive experience at school because they have some control over what they learn.”
The students attend English and math classes every day, but get to fill their schedules with elective classes, as well.
Some of the new offerings include advanced band, integrated science, photography, journalism, food science, Skagit Valley history and a “recess coach” class, where older students act as mentors to the schools’ younger students, having lunch with them and teaching them games during recess.
While many of the new classes are for seventh and eighth graders, some are also for sixth graders, Dickinson said.
Every sixth grader now participates in a leadership class, he said, with seventh and eighth graders also getting the choice to participate.
“That has been a nice opportunity to get them invested in the middle school,” Dickinson said. “And it’s really increased student voice.”
Already, the leadership class has led the middle school students to naming the school’s new mascot — a cougar named Cosmo — and teaching the younger students how to treat the person who wears the Cosmo costume.
They also planned and decorated for the school’s first dance, and some are working on getting a vending machine.
Making students a part of the decision-making process has improved the school climate, said leadership teacher Ann Penry.
“Getting the kids to take ownership of their school has been fun,” she said. “It’s been really, really cool just to see kids more excited about school.”
All sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students now have Spanish classes as electives.
“A lot of kids in Mount Vernon (School District) have a language in middle school,” said Cheryl Nelson, who teaches the Spanish classes. “It helps even the playing field.”
In creating the course options, Dickinson said he asked students what they wanted, and staff what they could provide.
“It helps set a common language around why we’re here,” Dickinson said. “It builds community.”
