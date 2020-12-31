CONWAY — In a year unlike any other, educators are finding new ways to do things.
For Patricia Hayes, that means introducing her Conway middle school students to podcasts.
“That listening to vocabulary and prose and fluency can be so inspiring and productive,” said Hayes, who teaches eighth grade writing and sixth grade life sciences.
Like other educators, Hayes has been trying to find new ways to keep students engaged, other than just through their computer screens and textbooks.
Instead of having her students do the assigned reading of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective Teens” by Sean Covey, Hayes and some of her fellow teachers are recording it in a podcast called “Conway Voices” so that students can take a break from their screens and use their ears instead.
“As a teacher, listening to me is such an important part of learning,” Hayes said.
Being able to hear their teachers as opposed to reading on their own may also help the students feel connected to their school community — something they have missed out on for nearly 10 months.
“They miss the three-dimensional part of school,” Hayes said. “(But) they’re doing a darn good job. They’re trying really hard.”
To get the students used to the format, Hayes had them listen to podcasts on their own.
One of the podcasts she had the students listen to is called “The Moth,” which is dedicated to the art of storytelling.
Hayes taught herself to create the recordings of chapters of the Covey book using different tools, then gave her students the option of doing something similar with their assignments.
“The ultimate goal for me was to now have my students make podcasts as well, rather than just writing a paper or making another slide show,” Hayes said.
Now, instead of writing an essay, the students have the options to record or film the assignment, she said.
“I think kids are more invested if they can have a choice, and enjoy the assignment a little more,” Hayes said.
Hayes, who has incorporated film into her classes in the past, intends to keep both film and podcasts around even after the pandemic.
“I just keep trying to figure out ways to keep them engaged,” she said of her students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.