Voters in the Conway School District are approving both a two-year, $2.24 million replacement educational programs and operations levy and a two-year, $160,000 replacement technology and capital projects levy.
When early special election results were released Tuesday, voters were approving the replacement educational programs and operations levy with 58% of the vote (341 votes to 245) and the technology levy with 62% of the vote (358 to 218).
Levies require 50% plus one vote to pass.
Superintendent Jeff Cravy said the district was thankful to its voters for passing the levies.
"Funds from the levies will allow us to continue the amazing work of our staff and to enhance programming through updated curriculum, staff professional development and expanding options for students," Cravy said.
