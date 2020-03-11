The COVID-19 outbreak is leading to postponed events, canceled whale watching trips and hotel reservations, as well as less dining out and fewer haircuts, say county businesses and nonprofits.
Friendship House’s En Vogue Runway Show and Benefit Auction, which was set for Thursday, was postponed. Friendship House Executive Director Tina Tate said about 270 people were expected to attend.
She said the event has raised $37,000 in years past for the Mount Vernon nonprofit, which provides services to those experiencing homelessness in Skagit County.
“It affects us a great deal, especially this time of year,” Tate said. “The money we would get from this event would carry us through the summer. Without this money, we will struggle this summer for funds. In the summer, people do less donating.”
The event has yet to be rescheduled.
Colleen Smiley, of Creative Celebrations event planning, said other Skagit County nonprofits with events planned for this spring may be affected.
She said when events, such as the Friendship House fundraiser, are canceled or postponed, it impacts more than just the organization hosting the event.
"The venues are ordering all this food to feed 270 people, and now they're stuck with all this food they can't use," she said.
The COVID-19 outbreak is creating uncertainty for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, the county’s largest tourism draw.
Skagit County Health Officer Howard Leibrand told the Skagit County commissioners Tuesday the actual viewing of the tulips would not be a high-risk activity, but the events around the festival could pose a risk. Such events are often well attended and indoors.
Cindy Verge, the Tulip Festival’s executive director, said in an interview the Tulip Festival helps promote everything from street fairs to concerts to garage sales, but that those events are independently run.
“(We need to) determine recommendations and the best information to give to the people who are in charge of those events,” she said. “The information on this virus has been coming out so fast and furious, and (it’s a challenge) trying to figure out what is correct.”
The Tulip Festival board of directors is set to meet Wednesday to discuss the implications of the COVID-19 outbreak. Verge said the board will also discuss the fate of the festival’s annual gala, which is set for March 19.
“I’m fairly confident that on the start of the festival on April 1, things will have changed some more,” she said. “My crystal ball is very foggy.”
She said one thing is certain — the tulips will bloom, and people will come. But she does expect attendance to be down.
Verge said about 400,000 people attend the festival each year, with guests from about 80 countries and all 50 states.
She said she is worried about the festival’s volunteers who help distribute information about the festival. Many are in their 70s and 80s and are considered at higher risk of the effects of COVID-19.
The outbreak that has expanded in Washington and across the U.S. has already had an impact on tourism in Skagit County, even before the first case here was confirmed Tuesday.
“The last several days, almost every call we’ve answered is a cancellation,” said Erin Gless, naturalist at Island Adventures whale watching in Anacortes.
Gless said spring break travel usually keeps the company busy this time of year, but she suspects growing fears of catching the virus and flight cancellations are keeping people away.
When visitors cancel tours, there are implications for other businesses.
“I think just everyone in general, hotels, shops, restaurants, tour operators, everyone I’m talking to is having a tough time,” Gless said.
She said Island Adventures is offering refunds for those who cancel.
“We would never punish anyone for prioritizing their health,” she said.
She said whale watching tours will proceed as scheduled. Hand sanitizer will be on board, and crews will frequently wipe down surfaces.
Some hotels are reporting cancellations due to travel concerns.
Russ Olivier, vice president of operations at Majestic Inn and Spa in Anacortes, said in a emailed statement that the hotel has seen group cancellations and more locals choosing to stay home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
At Hampton Inn & Suites in Burlington, general manager Fercie Cabrera said a sports tournament cancellation last weekend cost the hotel 40 room nights.
She said the hotel has not yet received cancellations for April, when rooms are booked for the Tulip Festival.
The outbreak is also taking a toll on small businesses.
Aaron Kaehr, owner of Hair and Body Mechanix barber shop in downtown Mount Vernon, said he has seen a wave of cancellations and no-shows in the past week.
He said his four employees are paid an hourly wage, but lose out on commission money when clients cancel or don’t show up.
“I think this is the tip of the iceberg,” Kaehr said. “I’m worried it’s going to get worse.”
