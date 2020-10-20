MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit County Coroner's Office hopes to add a morgue, thanks in part to a federal grant from the Department of Justice.
The office was awarded a $250,000 Paul Coverdell Forensic Science grant that will allow it to renovate its current building and add a morgue, meaning it will no longer have to share limited morgue space at Skagit Valley Hospital.
"Our office has been trying for the past four years to have the facility be all-inclusive, provide a better service to the families and agencies," Coroner Hayley Thompson said.
In total, the renovation is anticipated to cost about $550,000, Thompson said. The county is hoping to utilize state funds to pay for the rest of the renovation.
Renovation isn't expected until late 2021 or early 2022, Thompson said.
The new space will allow the Coroner's Office to triple the number of cases it can work on at one time and allow for increased tissue donations from non-hospital deaths, a news release from Skagit County said.
“On a day-to-day basis we’re constantly having issues with that space,” Thompson said. “This will allow us to have some additional time.”
The additional space will also allow the Coroner's Office to better serve families dealing with the deaths of loved ones, she said.
“If something happens to their loved one I want them to know that they are being taken care of with the best service,” Thompson said.
Having a morgue of its own will also help the office as it strives for accreditation with the International Association of Coroners & Medical Examiners, she said.
