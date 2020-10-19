SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Sedro-Woolley City Council member Jared Couch will resign his at-large position effective Oct. 31.
Couch, who has served on the council since 2018, said he is stepping down because he and his fiancée are moving outside the city.
"The timing is just good right now," he said. "I knew I had a year left, and I knew I wasn't going to re-run, so the decision was made.
"There are other local offices within the county that I have been considering. But for now, we are just going to pump the brakes and wait and see what comes next."
Sedro-Woolley Mayor Julia Johnson said Couch will be missed.
"Jared has been a real asset to the council," Johnson said. "I have always appreciated his insights. He thinks outside the box and is very creative.
"He will be a challenging person to replace. Whoever comes along with have some big shoes to fill."
Couch, who works as a patrol sergeant with the Upper Skagit Police Department, said though council members don't always agree, he thought it was good the way they are able come together for what they think is best for the town.
He said one of those times was when the council was considering pay raises for its members.
"I fought really, really hard against those council pay raises," Couch said. "That was an issue that the group was split on.
"Then there was the whole library thing. That was kind of a mess when I first arrived on council. Proposition 1 (police funding), I am extremely pleased we were able to get that passed."
Couch leaves the council with no regrets.
"Looking back, we got a lot of good stuff done on council," he said. " I'm pretty proud of what we accomplished."
The next step in seeking Couch's replacement will be listing the opening and accepting applications.
"We'll receive those applications and they will then be turned over to the council for review," she said. "After that, we will do interviews during a council meeting. Right now, we are just in the beginning stages."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.