MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County officials and their neighbors throughout the North Sound region met with a handful of state legislators Wednesday to discuss priorities.
The Washington State Association of Counties holds this meeting annually to give legislators in the area a preview of the priorities of local governments and to hear requests for the upcoming legislative session, said Skagit County Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt.
This year, the focus was on finding state funding for behavioral health, affordable housing and transportation.
Newly appointed state Sen. Ron Muzzall, R-Oak Harbor, attended, as did state Reps. Debra Lekanoff, D-Samish Island, and Luanne Van Werven, R-Lynden. County officials from Whatcom, Island and San Juan counties were present.
The state’s recent shift in behavioral health treatment, where low-income patients are now being managed by private insurance companies rather than local government, wasn’t popular among the county officials. Several said it disrupted a functioning system without providing any improvements.
San Juan County Councilman Jamie Stephens said these companies have to be profitable, and he and other elected officials expressed fear that the companies won’t provide adequate coverage to risky patients.
“When they decide not to treat someone, it comes out of our pockets,” he said.
Dahlstedt said counties simply don’t have the ability to raise money to tackle this problem locally. The legally-permissible 1% annual property tax increase isn’t meeting demands, and the Legislature needs to look into state and federal assistance.
“We have nowhere else to get funding,” he said.
Rick Hughes, a San Juan County councilman, said local governments could ease costs on the construction of affordable housing if the state would only relax regulations.
He said certain state standards on housing may make sense for larger homes, but are unnecessary and expensive on very small homes.
“We’re all building housing and it’s not enough,” Hughes said. “So how can we make it even cheaper?”
Island County Commissioner Helen Price Johnson said relaxing standards would be a Band-Aid, and that the state Legislature has to re-evaluate the state Growth Management Act that sets limits on where housing can go.
Hughes also raised concerns about the amount of funding going to state ferries.
He said one of the state ferries that serves San Juan County was out of service Wednesday, preventing people from getting to work and students from getting to school.
“If we don’t spend money now and continue to build new boats, we’re going to fall behind,” he said. “This will keep happening.”
Lekanoff agreed and suggested the entire state has an interest in making transportation in the San Juan Islands a special priority, because of its significance to the environment and to tourism revenue.
“It’s such an integral part in telling the story of who Washington state is,” she said.
Price Johnson said her county also depends on reliable ferry service, and that significant investment is needed.
“We’re going to be playing catch up for a while,” she said.
