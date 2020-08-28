The potential of an upcoming wave of evictions has several local agencies preparing to offer financial help for renters with funds primarily provided to Skagit County by way of the federal CARES Act.
The county is prepared to distribute $1.4 million through four agencies: Community Action of Skagit County, the Housing Authority of Skagit County, Catholic Community Service's farmworker program and the Samish Indian Nation.
The Eviction Protection Program, which will begin Wednesday, is designed to offer assistance to those who have been disproportionately hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds will be provided to qualifying households on a first-come, first-serve basis.
"We're trying to distribute the funds in an equitable manner, so they're going to the community in ways that reflect the demographic makeup of the community ... especially those most impacted by COVID and are traditionally underserved," said Sarah Hinman, community services division manager with Skagit County. "This is focused on people who have had loss or reduction of pay in the last few months, people who maybe haven't had to apply for rental assistance before."
To be eligible, households must be behind on or at risk of not being able to pay rent. They must also be low income, which is defined as 50 percent or less of area median income — $2,617 per month is the AMI for a household of two and $3,267 is the AMI for a family of four.
The statewide moratorium on evictions is slated to expire Oct. 15, and local officials fear a wave of evictions could follow.
Liz Jennings, community engagement manager with Community Action, said she's glad funds have been made available, but warns that there is unlikely to be enough to help everyone in need considering the wide-ranging impact of COVID-19 ... especially in a county where more affordable housing is needed.
"There were a lot of people in crisis before the crisis," she said.
Jennings said Community Action has other resources for those in need. It can provide energy assistance, food bank resources and other help.
She said she hopes advocacy for housing assistance continues: "The only way to treat homelessness is to prevent people from becoming homeless. We need state and fed legislators to make available more eviction-prevention funding."
Community Action has some funds available from the city of Mount Vernon that are earmarked for rental assistance for Mount Vernon residents.
Separately, the city of Anacortes is offering rental assistance with the help of a federal block grant.
The assistance is for households unable to meet basic needs because their income has fallen to 80 percent or less of the AMI due to the impacts of COVID-19.
Renters or property owners with tenants are encouraged to call or email for more information on the Anacortes program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.