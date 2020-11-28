A huge turnout and the COVID-19 pandemic made for a unique general election, according to the Skagit County auditor.
Sandy Perkins said 86% of registered voters in the county filled out ballots, which is the highest percentage since 87% voted in the 2008 general election.
"I'm pretty impressed," she said. "86% is very impressive."
This year, nearly 70% of ballots arrived before Election Day, which county Elections Lead Gabe Clay said is significantly higher than in past years.
While the state has had universal mail-in voting for decades, Clay said she believes the national conversation on voting by mail led to a uptick in early ballots.
In most elections, less than half of ballots are returned early, which she said limits the number of ballots the county Elections Department can scan and verify before Election Day.
"The more we get in early, the more (results) we have to post on election night," she said.
While Skagit County was consistently behind other counties in the state in updating results, Perkins said she felt her team did the best it could.
"We were as efficient as we possibly could be this time," she said.
Given space constraints, made worse by COVID-19 safety protocols, the Elections Department could accommodate only one-third its normal ballot counters.
"With COVID, we can't have 12 people in a small room," Clay said.
Having access to a larger space would have helped with speed and efficiency this year, and would also help get results out faster in normal years, she said.
Perkins said she looked into using a location other than the elections office, such as the county fairgrounds, to count ballots, but this would have required security and oversight to ensure ballots weren't lost or tampered with.
Perkins plans to talk with other election officials in the state to see if they have any suggestions for improving the elections process.
"I will be having many, many conversations with other auditors," she said.
One thing that will improve the process in the future, Perkins said, is the purchase of a ballot sorting and scanning machine.
Usually, a staff member takes about a minute to verify a signature and scan a ballot, she said.
"This (machine) does 14,000 ballots per hour," she said. "It's going to be a game-changer for our department."
The county budgeted $25,000 for software for this machine, which is being paid for with state and federal grants and should arrive before the end of the year, she said.
In the week leading up to the election, 300 county residents registered to vote. About 200 of them registered the day of the election, which Perkins said is higher than in past years.
Of the 7,800 who registered to vote in 2020, 6,128 of them participated in November, she said.
"People are participating more, and that's always a good thing," Clay said.
