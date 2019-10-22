MOUNT VERNON — Discussions are again underway to create a Tourism Promotion Area in Skagit County, which would allow for a fee on hotel guests to raise money for tourism marketing.
The Skagit County commissioners, mayors and representatives from Anacortes, Burlington, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley, and others met Monday to discuss an interlocal agreement to create a Tourism Promotion Area (TPA).
Under state law, counties can form TPAs to levy fees of $2 a night per room on hotel stays to pay for tourism promotion.
The fee would apply to hotels with 40 or more rooms.
Kristen Keltz, a representative with Hotel Services Group, a hotel management group in Mount Vernon, said with the TPA the county could expect to bring in $500,000 a year.
According to county documents, the money could be used for “strategic planning, market research, creative development, media placement, metrics, sales activities ... operating tourism destination marketing organizations, or contracting with organizations to administer the operation of a Skagit County TPA.”
Hotel operators have previously petitioned the county to form a TPA. Some cities, including Anacortes and Mount Vernon, passed resolutions in support of the idea more than five years ago.
Following comments from the city of Burlington, the county has drafted a revised agreement, said Laura Minton-Breckenridge with Skagit Law Group, who is assisting the county.
“My main message is thank you in moving this forward,” Andy Mayer, president and CEO of the Mount Vernon Chamber of Commerce, said during public comment.
There are 20 hotels in Skagit County that would be affected: four in Anacortes, six in Burlington, five in Mount Vernon, two in Sedro-Woolley, one in La Conner and two in unincorporated areas.
An advisory committee, with 15 or 17 members, would oversee the TPA. Those at the meeting disagreed whether to allocate five or seven seats to representatives from local hotels.
The board’s other members would include one representative each from Skagit County, each of the four cities, La Conner, the Economic Development Alliance of Skagit County, the chambers of commerce, and an additional member. The towns of Concrete, Hamilton and Lyman would share a member.
The next steps are for the cities to approve the agreement and for the county to hold a public hearing on the proposal.
Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said the agreement would need to be in place by Jan. 15 for the county to be able to collect money starting April 1 — when hotel rooms are full for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.
