Skagit County closed its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Friday afternoon due to strong winds, and made plans to move the site next week to the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
Testing at the current site at Skagit Valley College will be closed Monday and Tuesday to facilitate the move, and the county has no plans to go back to the college.
The fairgrounds site will open Wednesday. Those seeking testing will enter through the south gate at 501 Taylor St. in Mount Vernon.
It will still be drive thru-testing, though cars will go through one of the buildings so testing will not be affected by wind or other weather conditions.
The fairgrounds site will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 7 p.m.
CARES Act funding for the site runs out at the end of November, and the county is trying to find funding to keep it open. Right now, the county has enough funding to keep the fairgrounds site open through December.
Friday was the third time the county had to shut down the site because of wind. While the county has equipment to keep the tents stable in windy weather, it doesn’t appear to be working, according to a news release.
The county also canceled plans to use the site Saturday and Sunday to distribute the flu vaccine to those without health insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.