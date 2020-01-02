SEATTLE — Skagit County Commissioner Lisa Janicki was among a handful of speakers Thursday at a news conference in which state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced a lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson.
The suit claims the company that supplies raw materials used to make opiates drove the pharmaceutical industry to recklessly expand the production of opioids to the point where there was more than a two-week supply of daily doses for every person in the state, the lawsuit says.
At the news conference, Janicki shared the story of her son Patrick, who died after a yearslong battle with opioid addiction.
Like many, she said her son became addicted by using prescription opioids to deal with chronic pain.
"I didn't question it the way I should have," she said. "My generation, we always trust our family doctor."
Even with a strong support network, health insurance and access to treatment, Patrick Janicki couldn't beat his addiction, Janicki said.
The lawsuit, which seeks civil penalties and damages, was filed in King County Superior Court. It says Johnson & Johnson violated the state’s Consumer Protection Act, was negligent and a public nuisance.
The state is also asking that the company forfeit profits made in the state as a result of its behavior. Ferguson said that figure is in the millions of dollars.
Any damages paid to the state as a result of this lawsuit should be used for treatment, Janicki said. That way the pharmaceutical companies can pay for the damage they caused.
"It has instilled in me a resolve to bring back to our community the funding, the programs, the people so that families don't have to go through this," she said. "When we're losing our children, we're failing."
Ferguson said prescriptions and sales of opioids in the state increased more than 500 percent between 1997 and 2011. He said that in 2011, at the peak of sales, more than 112 million daily doses of prescription opioids were dispensed.
In November, a judge in Oklahoma finalized an order directing Johnson & Johnson to pay that state $465 million to address the opioid crisis.
The judge said the company and its subsidiaries helped fuel the crisis with an aggressive and misleading marketing campaign that overstated how effective the drugs were for treating chronic pain and understated the risk of addiction.
