MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a 2021 county budget Tuesday that draws about $9 million from general fund reserves to counter the impacts COVID-19 has had on the local economy.
This will leave a projected $12.2 million in this reserve fund at the end of 2021, which is about $1.6 million more than what is considered the best practice of having two months of expected spending on hand, said County Administrator and Finance Director Trisha Logue.
In total, the county plans in 2021 to spend about $248.6 million and bring in about $217.6 million in revenue. Much of the $31 million difference between the two figures is money the county has been saving for several years to spend on projects, Logue said.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she was reluctant to pass a budget that draws so heavily from reserves.
"We can only do this one time," she said.
However, she said she is thankful to outgoing Commissioner Ken Dahlstedt and others who had the foresight to build up reserves so the county could avoid making the kinds of cuts other cities and counties have had to during the pandemic.
"Skagit County is in a good spot, Ken, because of your leadership," she said.
She said county leadership in the future will have to be more conservative, as it will no longer have this cushion on which to fall back.
Commissioner Ron Wesen agreed, saying this kind of emergency is what reserve spending is for.
"If this isn't the time to draw into our reserves, I don't know what is," he said.
The budget includes a new $95,000 contribution to Public Health to bring back an environmental health manager position.
In an earlier interview, Logue said the county had previously combined this position with the communicable disease manager. With the restoration of this position, she said the communicable disease manager will be able to devote more time to issues such as COVID-19 response.
Also Tuesday, the commissioners approved a 1% increase to county property taxes.
The increase will fund two new deputies in the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At a combined $238,000, these new hires will join the team of deputies and embedded mental health professionals who respond to mental health crisis calls.
Dahlstedt said the county has historically taken the 1% allowable property tax increase, because the "cost of doing business at the county keeps going up no matter what."
He said he was glad to be able to use the increase to double the number of deputies in the Sheriff's Office's pilot program.
The county Auditor's Office will receive $25,000 for signature verification software, which will speed up the process of tabulating ballots.
Another $1.25 million is committed for improvements to the Skagit County Courthouse to address structural deficiencies identified in a 2019 seismic study.
About $1 million is going toward negotiated salary increases, with most employees getting a 2% raise.
