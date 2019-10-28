MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit County Board of Commissioners heard a presentation Monday on the progress of the county’s 5-Year Homeless Housing Plan.
Sarah Hinman, division manager with Public Health’s Housing & Community Services, said the draft plan deals with how the county can address homelessness.
State law mandates each county create a plan based on an estimate of its resources.
“We have the resources to serve about one third of the people who qualify,” Hinman said.
She said 1,600 qualified for housing assistance in 2018, 600 of whom are children.
Because of limited resources, many of the plan’s action items include continuing partnerships with organizations such as Community Action of Skagit County and the Skagit Valley Family YMCA.
“We need partnerships with nonprofits and the business community ... to have an impact,” Hinman said.
Even if the draft plan was implemented completely, Hinman said the results would be meager. An estimated 54 more people would get help with stable housing, and 29 would taken off the street.
Other action items include the county’s partnership with Catholic Housing Services and the city of Mount Vernon to build a 70-unit permanent supportive housing project, and creating a community court program to help divert low-level offenders away from jail and into treatment.
The plan is crafted by a committee of elected officials, public employees, nonprofit representatives and community members, she said.
After discussion of the draft plan, Commissioner Lisa Janicki refocused the meeting away from long-term planning to the immediate future.
“It was 26 degrees this morning. Is there anything we can do now to help until the winter shelter opens?” she asked Hinman.
Janicki was referring to the overnight shelter at the Mount Vernon Seventh-Day Adventist Church, which is set to open Nov. 27.
Hinman said Welcome Home Skagit, a homeless-led support organization collaborating with the church, is accepting donations to assemble cold-weather supply kits. Contact information is available at welcomehomeskagit.com.
The county is accepting public comment on the draft plan, which is available at skagitcounty.net/Departments/HumanServices/HousingMain.htm. Comment will be accepted until Nov. 8.
Hinman said the commissioners have until early December to approve the plan.
