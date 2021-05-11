The Skagit County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved the study of potential policies for creating urban-style communities on rural land.
The action taken on what are called fully contained communities came as the county looks at potential amendments to land use rules.
Fully contained communities were one of 18 proposed amendments docketed for further study.
The proposed amendments will be studied by county staff and debated by the county Planning Commission. They will be brought back to the county commissioners later this year for a vote.
A proposal from developer Bill Sygitowizc asks the county to amend its planning policies to allow for fully contained communities — communities that are similar in size, density and makeup to cities but lack their own municipal government.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said fully contained communities are a tool to address the county's rising cost of housing.
Creating the conditions for additional housing would alleviate stress on the market and help to control prices countywide, she said.
Sufficient study on this issue would likely require additional staff, but Janicki said that would be a worthwhile investment into affordable housing.
Commissioner Peter Browning agreed, saying population growth is inevitable, and it's smarter to prepare for it than try to avoid the issue.
"We will grow over the next 20 years, and we need to plan now," he said.
Peter Gill, long range planner with the county, said his office received about 700 comments on this proposal. Residents expressed concern with additional traffic, strains on county infrastructure and changes to rural character that could arise from this change.
Commissioner Ron Wesen reminded those attending the online meeting that this amendment would only create procedures for the creation of fully contained communities. Establishing such a community would require additional consideration.
"This is not a project, it's a process," he said.
Those who commented against the docketing of this amendment will have other opportunities to speak throughout the process, he said.
