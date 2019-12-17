MOUNT VERNON — Skagit County Public Health has confirmed two county residents have contracted hepatitis A.
It is unclear if the two cases are connected to a statewide outbreak, said Lea Hamner, communicable disease and epidemiology lead for Public Health.
Public Health staff believe the patients were exposed in Skagit County.
“The exact source of the infection is still unknown, which indicates that there may be other unrecognized cases of hepatitis A in the community,” said a news release issued by Public Health.
Hepatitis A is contagious, and spreads through contact with an infected person’s fecal matter, Hamner said.
“Hand washing is the No. 1 way of addressing this, other than vaccination,” she said.
Since the statewide outbreak was declared this summer, the county has been running mobile immunization clinics and distributing information on prevention, the release states.
According to the state Department of Health, 141 cases have been documented statewide this year, resulting in 75 hospitalizations and two deaths.
Hamner said the county has recorded at least one case a year since 2014. Three cases were reported in 2018.
Symptoms of hepatitis A include vomiting, joint pain, fever, jaundice and loss of appetite, though Hamner said patients don’t necessarily show symptoms at all.
The hepatitis A vaccine is nearly 100 percent effective in preventing infection, and Skagit County Public Health will continue efforts to immunize vulnerable populations, according to the release.
