Skagit County is continuing its progress in dealing with COVID-19, outpacing state averages in vaccinations and keeping the infection rate low amid the reopening of schools and businesses.
According to state data, about 28.1% of county residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, compared to 24.7% statewide.
Meanwhile, new cases reported weekly have stayed below 100 since late January, after exceeding that threshold every week since the beginning of the winter surge in November.
In the past week, 37 new cases were documented, three people were hospitalized and no one died, according to county data.
Vaccine dose allocation and administration continue to climb. According to state data, 59,430 doses have been given by providers in the county.
State leaders are expecting about 408,000 doses from the federal government in the coming week, according to an update from the Department of Health.
The department has released an updated vaccine appointment scheduling tool, available at vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.