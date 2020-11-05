Skagit County closed its COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Thursday, after heavy wind damaged some equipment Wednesday.
According to a news release from the county, testing site staff members are cleaning up the site at Skagit Valley College and will determine whether it can reopen Friday.
