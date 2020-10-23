Skagit County has reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and four new hospitalizations since last Friday, and officials are warning of a “fall surge” in cases statewide.
The county recorded 54.2 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period — up from 41.8 cases per 100,000 residents last week, according to the most recent data from the state Department of Health.
The latest numbers put the county well above the state’s 25-case-per-100,000-resident goal, one of five metrics to determine if counties are allowed to proceed with reopening.
The state reported this week that COVID-19 cases statewide have surpassed 100,000.
“A surge in COVID-19 along with flu season puts us at enormous risk of overwhelming our hospital systems and undoing other important statewide progress toward containment,” state Secretary of Health John Wiesman said in a news release this week. “However, all of us doing our part can turn this trend around.”
The state encourages residents to redouble efforts to reduce the virus’ spread, and continue mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding social gatherings indoors.
