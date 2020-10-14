The number of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County has continued to climb, furthering a spike observed in early October.
According to the most recent state data, the county has recorded 41.8 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, the highest it's been since early September.
New cases had been falling fairly consistently since early August, and hovered near the state's 25-case-per-100,000-resident goal in mid-September, data shows.
This same spike can be seen throughout Western Washington, according to a news release from the state Department of Health.
These increases are seen in all age groups, and because they are occurring throughout the region the spike is not connected to a single event or activity, the release states.
Each person with COVID-19 in Western Washington is spreading it on average to 1.12 other people, according to state data.
As of Wednesday evening, Skagit County Public Health was reporting 1,182 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 100 who required hospitalization and 23 who have died. The total cases was a increase of 13 since the previous day and included one additional death.
