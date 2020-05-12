Skagit County Public Health is expanding the criteria for COVID-19 tests, as fewer people than expected are going through the county’s drive-thru testing site.
Howard Leibrand, the county’s health officer, said he is encouraging essential workers and those who believe they could have been exposed to the coronavirus to come to the testing site, regardless of whether they have symptoms.
“We would like to do much more testing, and people just aren’t flocking to it,” he said.
The site, in the parking lot of McIntyre Hall at Skagit Valley College, has the capacity to test 200 people per day, but Leibrand said the site isn’t coming close to reaching that number.
On Monday, for instance, 62 people were tested, he said.
Leibrand said staff will test anyone who comes to the site. It is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Tests cost $125, but state law mandates insurance companies cover the cost without a copay, he said. Those without insurance will have their tests covered by a federal grant.
Those without insurance must show state ID, or affirm they don’t have ID, to get the test covered by the grant, he said.
No one working at the site will inquire about immigration status, Leibrand said.
Testing takes four to five minutes, and involves swabbing the inside of each nostril. Unlike other testing that involves inserting a long cotton swab deep into the nasal cavity, this test is painless, Leibrand said.
Those 6 and older can get tested at this site, he said.
