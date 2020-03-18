Helping Hands Solution Center, Skagit County's largest food bank, will suspend food distribution as leadership considers how to serve its clients without risking their health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Sedro-Woolley nonprofit will be closed through the week while staff sanitize the building and prepare a new distribution model, according to a news release Tuesday night.
Neighbors in Need food bank in Mount Vernon will begin handing out food boxes Tuesday and clients won't be allowed in the building, according to its website.
It will continue to be open for distribution during its regular hours — from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays — but only for drive-up service, the website states.
Helping Hands' partner location in Marblemount will still be open as usual Wednesday, March 18, and its facility in Anacortes will open Friday, March 20.
Going forward, they will both be affected by Helping Hands' new distribution model, the release states.
People in urgent need of food can call Helping Hands at 360-856-2211.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.