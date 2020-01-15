More snow than expected hit Skagit County overnight as Mount Vernon received about eight inches and Anacortes about 12.
The National Weather Service reported in its morning briefing that the higher totals were due to southerly winds in central Puget Sound warming temperatures above freezing and pushing the precipitation farther north.
Though another storm was expected in the area Wednesday morning and into Thursday, the forecast calls for less snow.
A map from the National Weather Service shows that with warming temperatures less than an inch is expected in west Skagit County from Wednesday morning to Thursday morning, and one to two inches is expected in east Skagit County.
The National Weather Service expects precipitation from the storm to fall as a rain-snow mix during the day, then turn to rain at night.
The seven-day forecast for Skagit County shows snow or rain-snow mixes possible through Saturday, then rain on Saturday night and Sunday.
The snow and wind in areas of the county late Tuesday and early Wednesday was responsible for power outages throughout the area.
The largest were between Concrete and Rockport where 89 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power and in Bow where an outage was affecting 108 customers, according to PSE's outage map.
Both of the outages came about midnight and weren't expected to be fixed by PSE crews until Wednesday afternoon.
