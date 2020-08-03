Skagit County’s geographic information system (GIS) expert Joshua Greenberg was recently recognized as the “GIS Person of the Year” for 2020 by the Washington Urban and Regional Information Systems Association.
Greenberg has been “getting paid to geek out” over mapping technology in his position as senior GIS analyst for Skagit County for 19 years, according to a news release.
He has also served in various roles for the state group of GIS professionals.
The organization said Greenberg’s dedication to the job “has significantly changed the GIS profession in Washington state for the better.”
In 2018, he was the keynote speaker at the State GIS Day held in Olympia. The event is held to discuss the latest and future of mapping technology.
Mapping is an important component of land use planning and includes ensuring environmental protection requirements are met and restoration efforts are successful.
“Greenberg provides GIS analysis and remote sensing activities for the Skagit County GIS Department,” the release states. “His background offers both ecological and technical guidance to county environmental issues such as habitat analysis, salmon restoration and long term growth models.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Greenberg received a plaque commemorating the award with no crowd present, but was celebrated by Skagit County colleagues on social media.
“Very well deserved. ... We are lucky to get to work with you!” Skagit County Senior Planner and Natural Resources Team Supervisor Betsy Stevenson wrote on a county Facebook post.
