From sledding and snow pyramids to shoveling and spin-outs, Saturday was a snow day in Skagit County.
Snow totals varied throughout the county, but some areas received up to 8 inches overnight into Saturday, and snow continued to fall steadily throughout the day and into the evening.
A winter storm warning was scheduled to remain into effect through Saturday night.
An additional 1 inch or less of snow is forecast for Skagit County on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service's Seattle office.
As warm air pushes north, the snow is likely to change to rain by Monday morning, and the transition may include a mix of heavy wet snow and sleet, the weather service said.
Travel is expected to remain difficult on Sunday. The state Department of Transportation advised travelers Saturday to stay home if they can, and if they can't, take it slow on the roads and give other drivers plenty of space.
From Friday afternoon to Saturday afternoon, State Patrol troopers handled 34 collisions in Skagit County, according to a Tweet from trooper Rocky Oliphant.
