Skagit County is interested in continuing to study whether housing would be a better use of the properties where the Skagit County Fairgrounds, Cleveland Park and the Mount Vernon Senior Center now sit.
At a workshop Tuesday, the county commissioners said they support giving additional funding to consultant Makers Architecture & Urban Design, so it can prepare a detailed study into whether these county-owned properties could be better used to help alleviate the county's tight rental market.
George Kosovich, county public health analyst, presented the results from the first phase of the report from Makers, which was started mid-2022. It took the 282 properties the county owns, and pared the list down to the six best candidates for housing.
The three Mount Vernon properties topped the list, he said, so Makers suggested studying them first.
The consultant will now study how many housing units can fit on these properties, and to fully study the possible economic, environmental and legal barriers that would keep housing from being built, he said.
“Part of this is understanding are there dealbreakers with a site?" Kosovich said.
He said these properties have issues related to zoning, and would require a long public process before anything could be built.
Makers envisioned studying Cleveland Park and the senior center at the same time, because they are so close together. Kosovich said a project here would likely integrate a multi-story housing complex with a new senior center, so seniors wouldn't lose access to services.
He said a focus of the study will be on supporting affordable housing for those who don't earn enough to keep up with the private market, but that any housing development might include market-rate housing as well.
“We’re interested in seeing, what can we do that's not just market-rate housing," he said.
Committing to affordable housing means the expected revenue of the housing units — and thus, the land — would be lower.
If the county intends to use the sale or lease of the fairgrounds property to help fund its relocation, that could create a problem, Kosovich said.
The county started looking into relocating the fairgrounds in 2019.
At the time, then-Planning Director Hal Hart suggested studying the feasibility of replacing the fairgrounds with housing.
Since then, the county hired Makers to complete the first phase of its study. The contract with Makers was for $78,000, and the firm spent about $50,000 on the first phase.
In order to fully study the possible barriers that may arise, and to look into relocating the fairgrounds, the firm said it would need another $50,000, Kosovich said.
The three commissioners said they support this extra investment, and Deputy County Administrator Jennifer Johnson said she would bring forward possible funding arrangements at a later date.
County Parks and Recreation Director Brian Adams said Cleveland Park is the only neighborhood park the county owns. Generally, cities have ownership of parks inside their borders.
It makes sense then to do something different with that park property, he said.
But with the fairgrounds, he said the community has proven to be sensitive about this issue.
“We’ve gone down this road in the past, and we got a lot of phone calls," Adams said. "I know Mount Vernon got a lot of phone calls."
His team has worked to build trust with the fairgrounds' neighbors and the community overall when it comes to the fairgrounds and the annual county fair, and any conversation around relocating should involve these stakeholders from the start.
