This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

With a documented case of the new coronavirus reported in Snohomish County, Skagit County Public Health is focusing on education and communication.

Polly Dubbel, communicable disease and environmental health manager with Public Health, said the county is managing communication and distributing information to local medical providers, making sure they know about the state’s screening process and best practices, she said.

She said the county has a 24-hour hotline providers can call if they need assistance dealing with a patient that may have the virus that originated in China and is related to the SARS and MERS viruses.

Per state law, a county health officer is responsible for determining whether a patient needs to be quarantined, Dubbel said.

She said no confirmed — or even suspected — cases of the virus have been reported in Skagit County.

Statewide, 22 people have been tested for the virus, and only one test has come back positive, according to the state Department of Health’s website. Three of these people are awaiting results.

According to the state’s screening protocol, a patient can be classified as a “person under investigation” if they report symptoms consistent with the virus and if they report they’ve visited China in the past two weeks or had contact with an infected person.

Dubbel said if someone believes they may have contracted the virus, they should call their health care provider and talk through their symptoms.

“It’s good for the health care provider to know ahead of time,” she said. “It’s good practice, period.”

