The Skagit County Board of Commissioners approved an agreement Tuesday that allows it to move forward in establishing new funding for tourism promotion.
A Tourism Promotion Area allows counties to levy a $2-per-night room fee on large hotels, generating additional revenue for countywide marketing.
The commissioners will reconvene for a public hearing on the Tourism Promotion Area — currently scheduled for June 29 — to take comment from the public, according to Commissioner Lisa Janicki. This is a required step before the county can proceed.
After this meeting, the commissioners will need to give the state Department of Commerce 75 days to review its request, she said. Hotels begin charging after that period.
While initial revenue estimates were about $500,000 annually, Janicki said the COVID-19 pandemic — and its impact on tourism — will shrink that figure.
However, she said as the community looks toward economic recovery, it will rely on advertising and marketing to communicate the county is open again.
“We will need that messaging now more than ever,” she said.
Forming a Tourism Promotion Area required an interlocal agreement that included each of the cities and towns in the county, and support from hoteliers representing at least 60% of the county’s hotel rooms, Janicki said.
Money raised will invested in programs that attract new visitors and generate tourism revenue for the county, and is overseen by a board of representatives from the county, cities, towns and local hotels.
