Because of newly-issued guidelines sent out this weekend by Gov. Jay Inslee's office and the state Department of Health, Skagit County must re-apply for approval to move to Phase 2.
The county originally applied to advance to Phase 2 — which allows for a partial reopening of businesses including restaurants, hair salons and retail — on Friday. New guidelines came out this weekend.
County spokesperson Laura Gelwicks said the county will apply today and anticipates a quick update.
"We expect a full review and update in a couple of days," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.