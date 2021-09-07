Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@skagitpublishing.com for help creating one.
Skagit County is now accepting all types of household paint at its transfer station for free recycling, according to a county news release.
Accepted are latex paints as well as primers, stains, sealers, and clear coatings such as shellac and varnish.
“Previously we told customers that they had to dry out latex paint with newspaper or kitty litter, which could be a costly and laborious process,” Skagit County Transfer Station Manager Margo Gillaspy said in the release.
She said now paints can be dropped off at the transfer station’s hazardous waste building where they can be reused or recycled.
The recycling of all household paints is made possible in part by PaintCare, a statewide nonprofit.
Paints are accepted at the transfer station’s hazardous waste building, 14104 Ovenell Road, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the first Saturday of each month.
County Commissioner Ron Wesen said in the release, “Leftover paint is a waste management issue, which present environmental, health and safety risk, especially to workers in the solid waste industry. Partnering with PaintCare will allow us not only to help with proper disposal of paint, but to recycle it — ensuring there is less waste system wide.”
For more information on the PaintCare program including acceptable materials, visit paintcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.