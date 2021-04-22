MOUNT VERNON — Those with young children at home no longer have to worry about child care being a barrier to getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
In partnership with the Children’s Museum of Skagit County, Skagit County Public Health has opened a play area for children to use while their parents or guardians get vaccinated at the Skagit County Fairgrounds.
“With vaccine eligibility now open to all Washingtonians 16 years and older, it was a huge priority of Public Health and our partners to ensure that parents who don’t have someone to watch their children are still able to access a vaccine,” county Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said in a news release.
The play area is staffed by employees of the Children’s Museum, the release states. The area is suitable for all ages, but particularly for toddlers and school-age children.
Health screenings are required for all children entering the play area. Masks are required for those 5 and older, while those ages 2 to 4 are encouraged to wear them.
All toys, books and art supplies are sanitized regularly by staff. To increase ventilation, the space is partially outdoors.
“This is honestly something very different that you won’t find in most (vaccination) sites,” said Julie de Losada, site manager of the county’s vaccine clinic at the fairgrounds.
The play area is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, the release states.
Because those receiving second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines do so in their vehicles in a drive-thru format, the play area is available only to children whose parent or guardian is receiving their first dose of either vaccine, which requires an observation period.
Those who wish to have their child stay in the play area are asked to fill out a registration form when they arrive at the site. The adult and child will have matching wristbands, with only that adult being able to pick up that child.
Each adult receives a pager that will be used in case of emergency.
For more information about the Skagit County Fairgrounds vaccination clinic or to make an appointment, visit skagitcounty.net/COVIDvaccine or call 360-416-1500.
