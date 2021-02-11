The Skagit County Planning Commission voted 6-3 on Tuesday to maintain a censure on Commissioner Mark Lundsten, saying his actions undermined the board’s work.
Lundsten was censured in September after sending a letter to the county commissioners that said he believed he and his colleagues did not do an adequate job considering all sides of an issue about protecting heron nesting grounds.
Lundsten, who at the time of the censure was running for a seat on the Skagit County Board of Commissioners, asked the Planning Commission at its Tuesday meeting to remove the censure, saying it set a precedent that would discourage having a difference of opinion on the commission.
At the time of the censure, Lundsten’s fellow commissioners said his letter was an attack on the credibility of the commission and its process, and undermined the purpose of the board, which is to develop a single recommendation.
The Planning Commission is responsible for reviewing land-use issues and offering recommendations to the county commissioners.
A censure does not carry any penalty, and is simply a statement that the commission disagreed with Lundsten’s behavior.
Lundsten said his letter was not an attempt to criticize any member of the board, but rather an attempt to give the county commissioners a fuller understanding of the issue in front of them.
He said censuring him for that action creates the perception that “dissent is not allowed.”
His position was backed by a letter from Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney Rich Weyrich that called for the removal of the censure.
In that letter, Weyrich wrote the censure creates the appearance that viewpoints that deviate from the consensus won’t be tolerated.
“Dissenting opinion is something central to the Planning Commission’s purpose and function, and is therefore difficult to construe as a violation of good order and conduct,” he said.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Amy Hughes said the censure was not about keeping Lundsten from voicing his opinion. Planning Commission meetings are public, and his opinions are part of the public record.
“The minority is represented in the deliberations and the vote,” she said.
