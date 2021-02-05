Skagit County Public Health will receive no doses next week of the COVID-19 vaccine for those hoping to get their first shot of the two-shot series.
County spokesperson Laura Han said Friday that Public Health will receive doses for those due to get their second shots next week.
She said the county was given no explanation from the state Department of Health for receiving no vaccine for first doses.
“We’re sympathetic to the state,” Han said. “We know there aren’t enough doses nationwide.”
Though the county-run site at the Skagit County Fairgrounds will receive no first doses, other providers in the county may be getting shipments next week.
At a Friday meeting of the county Board of Health, Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson apologized to the public for the lack of vaccine, but said there is nothing the county can do in the face of limited availability.
“There is more interest than vaccine available, and it’s very frustrating for our community members,” she said.
This will be the second consecutive week the county will get no first doses for its fairgrounds clinic, which is capable of giving 300 first doses and 300 second doses per day.
This week, the county gave about 100 people their first doses at the fairgrounds site, but those doses were what remained from the previous week.
For each of the past two weeks, the county ordered 1,500 first doses, Johnson said.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said the county invested extensive time and resources in the clinic, and it’s disconcerting to see it sit unused.
“It is just so incredibly frustrating to find out … we get nothing,” she said Friday. “It’s so patently unfair.”
The vaccine is currently available to health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older, and those 50 and older who live in multigenerational homes.
Vaccine providers are generally informed on Friday or Saturday of how many doses they will receive early in the next week.
The state Department of Health maintains a list of available vaccine providers by county at doh.wa.gov, by clicking on “vaccine locations.” This includes websites and phone numbers for scheduling.
