Skagit County was recently awarded a nearly $1 million grant from the state to help build a shoreside charging station for an electric ferry to service Guemes Island.
The state Department of Commerce announced a total of $9.8 million in grants last week to support electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout the state. Skagit County's grant is for $989,521 and will go toward building shoreside charging infrastructure for the ferry the county will buy to replace the aging diesel ferry that services the island.
The grants are part of the state's goal to reduce greenhouse gas pollution in transportation, which accounts for more than 40% of emissions, according to a news release from the state.
The county is replacing the 41-year-old diesel-powered Guemes Island Ferry with a larger 28-car, 150-passenger boat that will be a battery-electric. The new ferry will reduce fuel and energy use, operational costs, carbon dioxide emissions, diesel particulate matter and airborne noise, according to county documents.
Skagit County has already secured $11 million for the project, which is estimated to cost about $19.6 million, said county spokesperson Laura Han.
The county needs $13 million for the vessel, $4 million for shoreside electrical equipment and $2 million for terminal upgrades.
Fully funding the electric ferry is one of Skagit County's legislative priorities for the upcoming 2021 session.
"In order to complete the project, we are seeking an additional $8.6 million from the state transportation budget this session," Han said in an email. "Depending on the outcomes of session, we’ll look for additional funding sources or avenues."
Once the project is fully funded, ferry construction is expected to take 21 months. The new vessel is set to enter service in late 2023, according to the county.
The state also awarded a $28,804 grant to the city of Anacortes for public and fleet electrical vehicle charging at City Hall and the library.
