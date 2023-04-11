Fonk Road

Fonk Road has been kept usable through temporary fixes.

 Submitted photo

Skagit County has received the permit necessary to proceed with temporary repairs on a failed culvert on Fonk Road near Clear Lake. 

County crews are set to start clearing out the culvert April 24, once it can borrow necessary equipment from Snohomish County, according to an update from county Public Works. 


