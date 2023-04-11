Skagit County has received the permit necessary to proceed with temporary repairs on a failed culvert on Fonk Road near Clear Lake.
County crews are set to start clearing out the culvert April 24, once it can borrow necessary equipment from Snohomish County, according to an update from county Public Works.
The culvert, and the road above it, has been damaged by flooding over the years. But since flood in November, first responders from Skagit County Fire District 4 have said they aren’t confident their vehicles can safely cross the damaged culvert.
Fonk Road provides the only access to the homes of about 60 residents, many of whom are older and have chronic health conditions, according to representatives from the fire district.
Once the culvert is clear, the county plans to order a length of plastic pipe just slightly narrower than the culvert, which crews will slip inside to allow the culvert to retain its shape.
This piece of pipe will cost about $45,000, and is nonrefundable, so the county plans to send in a dive team in early May to inspect the culvert and ensure this fix will work, Assistant County Engineer Tom Weller said at a Monday meeting with county leadership.
This is a temporary fix, and a permanent one is likely two to four years away, he said.
