Skagit County Public Health is recommending all large gatherings through the summer be canceled in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
In a news release from the county, events such as parades, fairs, fireworks displays and festivals were listed as examples of large gatherings, and ones that represent threats to public health during the pandemic.
Howard Leibrand, the county's health officer, said this recommendation was made in accordance with Gov. Jay Inslee's Safe Start plan, which lays out a multiphase path to reopening the state.
“I wish I could guarantee that large events and gatherings will be safer later in the summer, but we can’t be certain," Leibrand said in the release.
Soon after the release of the recommendation, Skagit County announced the cancelation of the 2020 Skagit County Fair, which had been scheduled for August 12-15.
In an interview, Leibrand said he personally wouldn't recommend large gatherings until there is a vaccine or effective treatment for COVID-19. It's unclear when that could be, meaning his recommendation could last past summer.
He said since the county opened its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site and expanded testing availability to anyone with minor symptoms, predictably there has been an uptick in confirmed cases.
"We're still seeing community transmission," he said.
Between 2% and 10% of the tests conducted each day at the county drive-thru site have been positive, which Leibrand said was expected.
In order to relax restrictions on businesses and travel, the county will have to start seeing a drop in new cases, in addition to maintaining its robust contact tracing and isolation policies, he said.
Leibrand said the county is outperforming other communities in testing and contact tracing.
"We're in a unique situation compared to other counties of having the testing capacity we need," he said.
Unlike many rural counties, particularly in Eastern Washington, Skagit County Public Health is handling its own contact tracing, rather than having the state do so.
Leibrand said county staff have local knowledge that helps them identify potential contacts with infected people, and is testing those people.
