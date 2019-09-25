MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit County commissioners and staff met Tuesday with lobbyists from Gordon Thomas Honeywell Governmental Affairs for an update on the county’s priorities for the 2020 state legislative session.
Priorities included funding requests for repairs to the historic Skagit County Courthouse, an all-electric replacement to the Guemes Island Ferry, and a pilot program that would combine shelter and behavioral health services.
Josh Weiss, vice president of Honeywell, said because 2020 is a short legislative session, the county will have to be selective with its requests.
“You could end up in an either/or scenario,” he said. “We need to be smart.”
Honeywell receives $3,333 a month from the county for its state lobbying work, with annual increases through 2021 when its contract expires.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on legislative priorities at a future meeting.
In June, the county received a seismic stability report on its nearly-100-year-old courthouse, indicating it needs significant work to make it sufficiently safe in the event of an earthquake.
The county would want to ask for about $250,000 in 2020 to fund design and possibly initial repair, and make a larger ask in 2021, according to a memo from Honeywell.
County representatives have been working on funding for a replacement to the Guemes Island ferry since 2016, and have committed to commissioning an all-electric vessel. The county has secured much of the funding already, but it hasn’t yet received the full $22 million.
Weiss said he thinks the county could have success with funding requests for its pilot project, called the Recovery Campus.
Jennifer Johnson, director of county Public Health, said the project would combine a year-round homeless shelter with connections to addiction and mental health services.
Janicki said the county is supporting House Bill 1590, which would allow local governments to institute a 0.1 percent sales tax to fund affordable housing without a vote of the people.
“The lack of housing is just so fundamental,” she said. “(Homelessness) is too vicious a cycle.”
The county also uses Honeywell for federal lobbying, paying $5,417 a month for its services with annual increases through 2021.
